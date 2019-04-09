The Boston Red Sox received their 2018 World Series Championship rings on Tuesday afternoon in a pregame ceremony at Fenway Park before their home opener against the Blue Jays.

2018's win marked the Red Sox first World Series title since 2013 and their fourth in the last 15 years. Boston clinched the title after beating the Dodgers 5-1 in a dominant Game 5 performance led by pitcher David Price, who surrendered just three hits through seven innings. Steve Pearce homered twice as Boston finished off a one-sided World Series in five games and cap off a historic season for the franchise.

The Red Sox set a club-record with 108 wins in the 2018 regular season and then went 11-3 in the postseason, taking down the 100-win New York Yankees and the 103-victory and defending champion Houston Astros in the playoffs.

Boston began the ceremony by unfurling years of previous championships on the wall, ending with 2018.

Price was the first player out of the dugout to receive his 2018 ring. The crowd welcomed him with a loud cheer. Nate Eovaldi followed as Toronto took it all in from their dugout.

Mookie Betts recieved the final player ring before the team walked to center field to raise the official World Series champions banner.

World Series banner going up. pic.twitter.com/tHtEBrh3sB — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) April 9, 2019

The rings feature the Boston 'B' in the center in rubies, surrounded by blue sapphire stones. One side lists all nine years in which the team has brought championship back to the city while the other features each players name above an outline of the entrance to Fenway Park. Inside the ring is the phrase, 'Damage Done,' which was a taken on the Red Sox 2018 motto, 'Do Damage.'

Each ring features more than 185 stones.

Damn, the Red Sox rings are impressive. pic.twitter.com/MGRPIql2cI — Mike Cole (@MikeColeNESN) April 9, 2019

The Red Sox also shared an emotional tribute video to last season's champions before their home opener.