Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis can finally feel some relief.

Davis snapped his major league hitless streak at 54 at-bats when he singled one into right field off of Red Sox pitcher Rick Porcello in the second inning of Saturday's game.

Davis set the record for futility by a position player on Monday when he went 0-for-3 in a 12-4 win over Oakland to extend his hitless streak to 47 straight at-bats. The previous mark was set by Eugenio Velez who went 46 consecutive at-bats without a base hit stretching over the 2010 and 2011 seasons.

In his 33 season at-bats before Saturday's game, Davis had struck out 16 times and walked five times. He also had two RBIs.

Just six seasons ago, the 33-year-old Davis led the majors in home runs with 53.

He led the American League with 47 home runs in 2015, after which the Orioles gave him a seven-year, $161 million deal.

Last season, Davis hit .168, the lowest batting average in a single season among qualified players in major league history.