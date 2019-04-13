Chris Davis Snaps Hitless Streak With Two-Run Single Against Red Sox

Chris Davis hit a two-run single against the Red Sox to end the streak.

By Scooby Axson
April 13, 2019

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis can finally feel some relief.

Davis snapped his major league hitless streak at 54 at-bats when he singled one into right field off of Red Sox pitcher Rick Porcello in the second inning of Saturday's game.

Davis set the record for futility by a position player on Monday when he went 0-for-3 in a 12-4 win over Oakland to extend his hitless streak to 47 straight at-bats. The previous mark was set by Eugenio Velez who went 46 consecutive at-bats without a base hit stretching over the 2010 and 2011 seasons.

In his 33 season at-bats before Saturday's game, Davis had struck out 16 times and walked five times. He also had two RBIs.

Just six seasons ago, the 33-year-old Davis led the majors in home runs with 53.

He led the American League with 47 home runs in 2015, after which the Orioles gave him a seven-year, $161 million deal.

Last season, Davis hit .168, the lowest batting average in a single season among qualified players in major league history.

