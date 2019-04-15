Watch: Reds OF Yasiel Puig Homers Off Clayton Kershaw in Dodger Stadium Return

Puig was traded to Cincinnati in December 2018 after six seasons in Los Angeles.

By Michael Shapiro
April 15, 2019

Yasiel Puig made the most of his Dodger Stadium return on Monday, blasting a two-run homer off starter Clayton Kershaw in the first inning. 

The Reds outfielder was traded from Los Angeles to Cincinnati in December 2018 after six seasons with the Dodgers.

Puig made sure to watch his dinger fly into the Los Angeles night, adding a hearty bat flip as he trotted down the first-base line.

Puig batted .279 as a Dodger with 109 homers and 337 RBI. He was named an All-Star in 2014. Monday's homer was Puig's second with the Reds in 45 plate appearances. 

Monday marked Kershaw's first start of 2019. The three-time Cy Young award winner missed the start of the 2019 season with shoulder soreness.

 

 

 

