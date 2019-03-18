Clayton Kershaw Will Not Start for Dodgers on Opening Day

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw will not start for the team on Opening Day, manager Dave Roberts said on Monday.

After previously predicting that Kershaw would be ready, Roberts confirmed that the left-hand pitcher will not be available due to the shoulder soreness Kershaw has been dealing with. It will be the first time Kershaw hasn't started an Opening Day since 2010.

"When he's ready to pitch for us is when he'll pitch for us," Roberts said.

Roberts added that any of Los Angeles's other starters could take the ball in Kershaw's place. That includes Walker Buehler, who has also been battling an injury but will make his first start of spring training on Wednesday.

Kershaw was shut down last month after complaining of arm discomfort following a bullpen session. Kershaw has since begun throwing again without any setbacks.

Kershaw had a 2.73 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP last season but had the lowest strikeout rate and highest hit rate since his rookie season in 2008. The three-time Cy Young Award winner saw his velocity drop to the low 90s in 2018.

Kershaw has been placed on the injured list four times since June of 2016. Last season he spent more than three weeks on the IL with biceps tendinitis.

The Dodgers signed the veteran pitcher to a three-year, $93 million extension this offseason.