The Rays placed ace Blake Snell on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday with a fractured toe.

While it's not uncommon for players to suffer injuries during the long season, Snell broke the fourth toe on his right foot because of a rather unusual culprit—a granite decorative stand in his bathroom.

Snell told reporters on Tuesday that he got out of the shower at home on Sunday night and decided to move the stand. Unfortunately, he didn't realize the stand came in pieces.

"It’s like a three-piece set and this pole that comes up like 2 1/2, 3 feet," he said, per the Associated Press. "Went to move it, I lifted it up and it wasn’t glued to the pole and the pole came crushing down."

#Rays Snell said he was getting out of the shower Sunday night, decided then to move a decorative stand in the bathroom that he didn’t realize was in 2 parts, and as he lifted it the bottom piece, made of granite, fell on his right foot. That fourth toe is a bruised red mess. https://t.co/KHUOk5FcBL — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) April 16, 2019

Snell, the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, called the incident "really dumb" and said it's the first time he's ever broken a bone. However, this isn't the first time a bizarre injury has injured a Rays pitcher of the same caliber.

In 2012, David Price injured himself during a spring training game when drying off his head with a towel. He suffered minor neck spasms and left the game after just two innings. Price bounced back from the injury just fine and went on to win the first Cy Young Award in franchise history later that year.

Tampa Bay entered Tuesday night's game against the Orioles leading the major leagues in team ERA (2.44). The Rays also have a MLB-best 12–4 record to give them the best start to a season in franchise history.

Snell has a 2.16 ERA and 0.760 WHIP after four starts this season. The Rays placed him on the IL retroactive to Sunday and expect him to miss only one start.