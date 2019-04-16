Former Cubs starter Carlos Zambrano is planning a return to baseball with the Chicago Dogs, an independent team in Rosemont, Ill., according to the Chicago Sun-Times' Gordon Wittenmyer.

Zambrano last took the mound in 2012 with the Miami Marlins. He previously spent 11 years with the Cubs from 2001-11, tallying three All-Star Games and three top-five finishes in the National League Cy Young race. Zambrano left Chicago with 132 wins and a 3.66 ERA.

‘‘Why not? Bartolo [Colon] pitched until he was 45," Zambrano told Wittenmyer on Monday. "I'm 37."

Zambrano will reportedly take a phyical in Chicago on May 2. He previously appeared in a Mexican baseball league in 2018.

The Venezuelan starter is second on Chicago's all-time strikeouts list. He has also allowed the third-most walks in Cubs' history.