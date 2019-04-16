Former Cubs Ace Carlos Zambrano Attempting Comeback With Chicago Dogs

Zambrano last took the mound in 2012 as a member of the Miami Marlins. 

By Michael Shapiro
April 16, 2019

Former Cubs starter Carlos Zambrano is planning a return to baseball with the Chicago Dogs, an independent team in Rosemont, Ill., according to the Chicago Sun-Times' Gordon Wittenmyer. 

Zambrano last took the mound in 2012 with the Miami Marlins. He previously spent 11 years with the Cubs from 2001-11, tallying three All-Star Games and three top-five finishes in the National League Cy Young race. Zambrano left Chicago with 132 wins and a 3.66 ERA.

‘‘Why not? Bartolo [Colon] pitched until he was 45," Zambrano told Wittenmyer on Monday. "I'm 37."

Zambrano will reportedly take a phyical in Chicago on May 2. He previously appeared in a Mexican baseball league in 2018. 

The Venezuelan starter is second on Chicago's all-time strikeouts list. He has also allowed the third-most walks in Cubs' history.

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message