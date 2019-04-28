The Phillie Phanatic celebrated his birthday on Sunday, and Bryce Harper marked the occasion with the perfect gift.

Before Philadelphia's matchup against the Marlins, Harper presented the mascot with a big box. He opened it and proceeded to tear through several layers of tissue paper before pulling out a pair of neon green Phanatic-themed sneakers, just like the ones Harper rocked on Opening Day.

The Phanatic was ecstatic over the gift and shared a big hug with Harper to say thanks.

This is everything.



Bryce Harper got the Phillie Phanatic the perfect birthday gift.



The hug at the end. 😭

.@bryceharper3 with the birthday gift of the year! 💚

These two have a history of wearing matching footwear. After Harper nodded the mascot with his Opening Day cleats, the Phanatic wore the outfielder's picture on his green sneakers a few days later.

This looks like the start of a long and beautiful friendship.