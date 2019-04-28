Bryce Harper Gave the Phillie Phanatic the Best Birthday Present

Does this mean they're best friends?

By Jenna West
April 28, 2019

The Phillie Phanatic celebrated his birthday on Sunday, and Bryce Harper marked the occasion with the perfect gift.

Before Philadelphia's matchup against the Marlins, Harper presented the mascot with a big box. He opened it and proceeded to tear through several layers of tissue paper before pulling out a pair of neon green Phanatic-themed sneakers, just like the ones Harper rocked on Opening Day.

The Phanatic was ecstatic over the gift and shared a big hug with Harper to say thanks.

These two have a history of wearing matching footwear. After Harper nodded the mascot with his Opening Day cleats, the Phanatic wore the outfielder's picture on his green sneakers a few days later.

This looks like the start of a long and beautiful friendship.

