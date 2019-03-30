Phillie Phanatic Wears Bryce Harper Cleats After Star's Nod on Opening Day

The mascot showed Harper some love after the outfielder wore Phanatic-themed cleats on Opening Day.

By Jenna West
March 30, 2019

The Phillie Phanatic just took a page out of Bryce Harper's book.

The beloved mascot was sporting some custom footwear on Saturday inspired by Harper. Literally. The Phanatic wore his typical green sneakers to the game, but this time he had pictures of Harper on his shoes.

His new sneaker design was a nod to Harper, who rocked Phanatic-themed cleats for his debut with the Phillies on Opening Day. The Phanatic's eyes were featured on Harper's neon green spikes.

Harper received a standing ovation for his first at-bat as a Phillie on Thursday and went on to hit his first home run with the club in Philadelphia's 8–6 win over Atlanta on Saturday.

This looks like the start of a beautiful friendship between the Phanatic and Harper.

