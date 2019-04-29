Cody Bellinger continued to mash his way through the National League West on Monday with his 37th RBIs on a base hit in the sixth inning. The single gave Bellinger the all-time record for the most RBIs before May 1, surpassing Juan Gonzalez' mark in 1998.

The 23-year-old outfielder is on an absolute tear in the season's first month. He entered Monday night leading the MLB in all three slash figures, hitting .427/.500/.913. Bellinger now has 14 homers, 37 RBIs, 36 hits and 30 runs this season, all league-bests.

Bellinger's production dipped in 2018 after a stellar rookie season. He blasted 39 homers with 97 RBIs in 132 games as a rookie.

The Dodgers entered Monday night atop the NL West at 19–11. They are aiming for their seventh-straight division crown and first World Series victory since 1988.