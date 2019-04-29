Dodgers OF Cody Bellinger Sets Pre-May RBI Record vs. Giants

Bellinger entered Monday night leading the MLB in batting average, homers, RBIs, runs and hits. 

By Michael Shapiro
April 29, 2019

Cody Bellinger continued to mash his way through the National League West on Monday with his 37th RBIs on a base hit in the sixth inning. The single gave Bellinger the all-time record for the most RBIs before May 1, surpassing Juan Gonzalez' mark in 1998.

The 23-year-old outfielder is on an absolute tear in the season's first month. He entered Monday night leading the MLB in all three slash figures, hitting .427/.500/.913. Bellinger now has 14 homers, 37 RBIs, 36 hits and 30 runs this season, all league-bests. 

Bellinger's production dipped in 2018 after a stellar rookie season. He blasted 39 homers with 97 RBIs in 132 games as a rookie.

The Dodgers entered Monday night atop the NL West at 19–11. They are aiming for their seventh-straight division crown and first World Series victory since 1988. 

