Yankees' Miguel Andujar to Undergo Shoulder Surgery, Expected to Miss Remainder of Season

Andujar will undergo right shoulder labrum repair surgery.

By Jenna West
May 15, 2019

Yankees third baseman Miguel Andujar will undergo shoulder surgery and is expected to miss the rest of the season, the club announced on Wednesday.

Andujar elected to have surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder after returning to the injured list on Monday. Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters on Tuesday that Andujar would decide if he wanted to have surgery or continue with rehab. Boone also said Andujar's latest MRI revealed no change in his shoulder since his MRI in April that showed the tear.

The 24-year-old will have the operation on Monday in New York.

Andujar missed five weeks earlier this season due to the labrum tear and returned on May 4. In nine games, he went 3-for-34 with one walk and nine strikeouts. Andujar's agent, Ulises Cabrera, said the third baseman realized he needed to have surgery to be able to deal with the pain and contribute to the team.

"Miguel tried to give as much to the team as he could but realized that he just wasn’t physically able to deal with the pain and still be as productive as we all know he can be," Cabrera said.

Andujar had an outstanding rookie campaign last year batting .297/.328/.527 with 27 home runs and 92 RBIs in 149 games. He finished second in 2018's American League Rookie of the Year Award voting.

The Yankees have struggled with injuries this season, with Andujar being one of 13 players currently on the injured list. Despite New York's injury woes, the club has excelled with a relatively unknown lineup and reached a 25–16 record. The Yankees sit second in the AL East standings, only a half game behind the first-place Rays.

