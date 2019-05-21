Alex Cora's 2018 Wall of Wins to be Auctioned for Jimmy Fund

Cora's Wall of Wins, which is signed by key members of Boston's 2018 World Series team, is valued at $300,000. 

By Caleb Friedman
May 21, 2019

After every Red Sox win during the 2018 season, Boston manager Alex Cora hung a photo in his office with an image from the victory. By the end of Boston's championship season, Cora had hung 119 photos, creating a "Wall of Wins.

 

Cora recently donated the wall as part of fundraising efforts for the Jimmy Fund, a Boston-based organization that supports the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute by raising money for cancer care and research. The piece, which includes each original 8x12 photo, is signed by Mookie Betts, Chris Sale, David Price and J.D. Martinez. It is valued at $300,000 by Leila Dunbar Appraisals and Consulting

The Red Sox won 108 games in the regular season in 2018 before taking down the Yankees and Astros in the American League playoffs. They ultimately defeated the Dodgers in the World Series to capture the club's ninth championship. 

