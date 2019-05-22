It has taken over a month, but we finally have our first triple play of the 2019 MLB season.

On Wednesday, Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick hit a hard groundball to White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada, who started a 5-4-3 triple play in the bottom of the third inning.

Last season, only two teams turned triple plays (Rangers, Mariners), which marked the fewest since 2013 (one), according to Baseball Almanac. In fact, there were more no-hitters thrown (three) during the 2018 campaign.