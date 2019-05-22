It took over a month, but the White Sox finally turned the league's first triple play of the year.
On Wednesday, Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick hit a hard groundball to White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada, who started a 5-4-3 triple play in the bottom of the third inning.
Last season, only two teams turned triple plays (Rangers, Mariners), which marked the fewest since 2013 (one), according to Baseball Almanac. In fact, there were more no-hitters thrown (three) during the 2018 campaign.