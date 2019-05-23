Baseball fans, get ready to head into the Upside Down. MLB stadiums across the country will be hosting Stranger Things Nights throughout the summer.

The themed nights will be based on the popular science fiction Netflix show that takes place in the 1980s. The third season, which is set in the summer of 1985, will premiere July 4 on the streaming service. In honor of the popularity the Cubs, Brewers, Red Sox, Rockies, Mets and more will be having themed nights.

Fans who purchase a ticket through a special offer will receive themed gear specific to each team. The Cubs will be giving away fanny packs because nothing says let's go back to the 80s like this accessory. The Royals will offer mini backpacks featuring 1985 logos. Brewers fans can get a T-shirt featuring Steve Harrington with his iconic bat, while Twins fans can get hats. The Pirates will be hosting a pregame waffle party and fireworks set to the tunes of the 80s following the game.

A T-shirt, a ticket and a waffle party at PNC!@Stranger_Things Night is happening.



It is not the first attempt at Stranger Things nights: The Durham Bulls transformed into the Hawkins Bulls last summer for their spin on the hit series.

So put on your polyester, tease those curls and get out to the ballpark this summer for a trip back in time.