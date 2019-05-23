Cubs, Pirates Among Teams Hosting 'Stranger Things' Nights Featuring Themed Giveaways

Screenshot via @MLB

Baseball fans, get ready to head into the Upside Down: MLB stadiums across the country will be hosting Stranger Things Nights throughout the summer. 

By Charlotte Carroll
May 23, 2019

Baseball fans, get ready to head into the Upside Down. MLB stadiums across the country will be hosting Stranger Things Nights throughout the summer. 

The themed nights will be based on the popular science fiction Netflix show that takes place in the 1980s. The third season, which is set in the summer of 1985, will premiere July 4 on the streaming service. In honor of the popularity the Cubs, Brewers, Red Sox, Rockies, Mets and more will be having themed nights. 

Fans who purchase a ticket through a special offer will receive themed gear specific to each team. The Cubs will be giving away fanny packs because nothing says let's go back to the 80s like this accessory. The Royals will offer mini backpacks featuring 1985 logos. Brewers fans can get a T-shirt featuring Steve Harrington with his iconic bat, while Twins fans can get hats. The Pirates will be hosting a pregame waffle party and fireworks set to the tunes of the 80s following the game. 

It is not the first attempt at Stranger Things nights: The Durham Bulls transformed into the Hawkins Bulls last summer for their spin on the hit series.

So put on your polyester, tease those curls and get out to the ballpark this summer for a trip back in time.

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message