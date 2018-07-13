The Durham Bulls will transform in the Hawkins Bulls for Friday night’s game.

The team is celebrating Friday the 13th by holding a Stranger Things Night at the ballpark against the Charlotte Knights. The team night will include in-stadium entertainment inspired by the hit Netflix series but the highlight will be these special jerseys the players will wear, inspired by Dustin’s retro style on the show.

Our #StrangerThingsNight jerseys will make you feel like you’re one of the gang. pic.twitter.com/yZHkEyg74o — Durham Bulls (@DurhamBulls) July 13, 2018

The jerseys are a faithful recreation of Dustin’s outfit but of course they’re a bit cheesy. The hats, though, are fresh as hell.

Grab your #StrangerThingsNight hat when you get to the DBAP tonight.



Or just order it online now: https://t.co/sn3fPdW7b2 pic.twitter.com/hv5J8drg2o — Durham Bulls (@DurhamBulls) July 13, 2018

The jerseys, as stunt jerseys usually are, will be auctioned off for charity after the game.