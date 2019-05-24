The Twins continued to mash their way past the American League Central on Friday, hitting three home runs against the White Sox to bring their season total to 101.

Minnesota joined the 1999 Mariners as the only two teams in MLB history with 100 homers in their first 50 games of the season. At least for the moment, Seattle still holds the record with the 102 dingers it hit in its first 50 games that year. The Twins-White Sox game is only in the sixth inning.

Third baseman Miguel Sanó vaulted the Twins into the 100 club with a mammoth shot into the leftfield seats in the third inning. Sanó entered the night with four homers in 28 plate appearances after starting the season on the injured list.

Centerfielder Max Kepler added to the total in the fourth when he smacked a homer to right.

Rosie: 15 HRs

Sanó (in 7 games): 5 HRs pic.twitter.com/qHjP5dByOY — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) May 25, 2019

Minnesota is on pace for 327 home runs, which would shatter the 2018 Yankees' record of 267.

The Twins joined an impressive lineup with Friday's homers. Both Alex Rodriguez and Ken Griffey Jr. slugged over 40 homers for Seattle in 1999, with Edgar Martinez chipping in 24 alongisde a .337 average.

So far, the 2019 Twins have fared better with their home run surplus than the '99 Mariners, who finished third in the AL West at 79–83. Minnesota entered Friday's matchup eight games up on Cleveland in the AL Central at 33–16.