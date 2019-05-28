Reds infielder Derek Dietrich has the Pirates' number, and he's not afraid to dial it up.

Dietrich put on an impressive show against Pittsburgh on Tuesday night by hitting three home runs to complete his first career homer hat trick. He started off the action by crushing a two-run shot to right field in the fourth inning, which was also his longest dinger of the night at 392 feet. Dietrich returned to the plate in the fifth inning to hit another two-run blast, increasing the Pirates' lead to 6–0.

The 29-year-old kept the excitement going with his third homer in the seventh with a runner on base, giving him six RBIs for the night. Fans cheered loudly for Dietrich as he rounded first base and looked at the dugout while shrugging his shoulders. He later acknowledged the crowd, who demanded a curtain call, by bowing and raising his helmet towards them.

With his three blasts on Tuesday, Dietrich reached a career-high 17 home runs in a single season through only 52 games this year. His previous record was 16 in 149 games and 551 plate appearances with the Marlins in 2018.

Derek D. Dietrich and the "D" stands for dingers. #BornToBaseball pic.twitter.com/wqNwyrUrbF — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) May 28, 2019

"Oops, I did it again."



–Derek Dietrich, probably pic.twitter.com/cQwzW404R9 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) May 29, 2019

Dietrich continued to be a man of the people and signed autographs for fans after the game.

The Reds went on an absolute tear on Tuesday night, beating the Pirates 11–6. Jose Peraza added a solo shot in the bottom of the eighth inning to cap off Cincinnati's night of home run heroics.