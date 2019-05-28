Reds' Derek Dietrich Crushes Three Consecutive Home Runs in Game vs. Pirates

Derek Dietrich now has 17 homers for the season.

By Jenna West
May 28, 2019

Reds infielder Derek Dietrich has the Pirates' number, and he's not afraid to dial it up.

Dietrich put on an impressive show against Pittsburgh on Tuesday night by hitting three home runs to complete his first career homer hat trick. He started off the action by crushing a two-run shot to right field in the fourth inning, which was also his longest dinger of the night at 392 feet. Dietrich returned to the plate in the fifth inning to hit another two-run blast, increasing the Pirates' lead to 6–0.

The 29-year-old kept the excitement going with his third homer in the seventh with a runner on base, giving him six RBIs for the night. Fans cheered loudly for Dietrich as he rounded first base and looked at the dugout while shrugging his shoulders. He later acknowledged the crowd, who demanded a curtain call, by bowing and raising his helmet towards them.

With his three blasts on Tuesday, Dietrich reached a career-high 17 home runs in a single season through only 52 games this year. His previous record was 16 in 149 games and 551 plate appearances with the Marlins in 2018.

Dietrich continued to be a man of the people and signed autographs for fans after the game.

The Reds went on an absolute tear on Tuesday night, beating the Pirates 11–6. Jose Peraza added a solo shot in the bottom of the eighth inning to cap off Cincinnati's night of home run heroics.

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message