Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera was arrested and charged with domestic violence on Monday night, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jim Salisbury and Corey Seidman.

Herrera was reportedly released from jail on Tuesday morning following an incident with a 20-year-old woman at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, N.J. The woman had "visible signs of injury to her arms and neck," and Herrera was identified as the perpetrator of the assault, according to Salisbury and Seidman.

Philadelphia's center fielder was placed on administrative leave on Tuesday, according to The Athletic's Matt Gelb. There is no timetable for any further action by the MLB, nor a definitive length for any potential suspension.

"This morning we were made aware of an alleged incident involving Odubel Herrera," the Phillies said in a statement on Tuesday. "Upon receiving this information, we immediately reported the incident to Major League Baseball, which has informed us that Herrera has been placed on Administrative Leave. The Phillies take any domestic violence accusation seriously, and strongly support the Joint Domestic Violence Policy agreed upon by the MLB and MLBPA."

Herrera is in his fifth season with the Phillies, hitting .222 in 2019 with one home run in 126 at-bats. He was named an All-Star in 2016 and is a career .276 hitter.