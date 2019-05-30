The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals will play at two-game series in London next year, according to a report from the Associated Press.

The games will take place June 13 and 14, 2020 from London's Olympic Stadium.

The Cardinals are the designated home team for both games.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon said it will be different traveling overseas for games and that it would be great for the game if MLB had a team in Europe.

"I’ve had experience traveling over there and the time difference is pretty dramatic, especially when you go that way,” Maddon said to the AP.. “When you come back, you’re always able to catch up, when you’re going back in time as opposed to forward in time. I don’t even know what to expect in something like that. You know your head’s going to be swimming a little bit, you’ve got that brain fog, you just do.”

The New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox are already set to play in London on June 29 and 30, marking the first time in baseball's history that regular season games will be held in Europe.