The Orioles selected Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 MLB draft on Monday.

Rutschman is just the third catcher in MLB history to be drafted with the top pick and the first since Joe Mauer was selected by the Twins in 2001.

"Adley Rutschman is an extremely polished player."



Joe Girardi breaks down the #1 overall pick for the @Orioles. #MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/rXfSdb3XuC — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) June 3, 2019

Rutschman dominated the Pac-12 in 2019, slashing .418/.580/.764 with 17 homers in 56 games. Oregon State's season ended on April 1 following a loss to Creighton in the Corvallis Regional.

The Beavers won their third College World Series in 2018 as Rutschman earned the Most Outstanding Player award.

Baltimore finished 47–115 in 2018, sporting the worst record in baseball. It was just the second team since 2000 to win less than 50 games in a season.

The Orioles last picked in the top-five of the draft in 2012, selecting RHP Kevin Gaussman. They selected Manny Machado with the No. 3 pick in the 2010 draft.