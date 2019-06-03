MLB Draft: Analyzing Each Team's First-Round Picks

The 2019 MLB Draft is here and SI.com has you covered with live updates and analysis for each team's first-round picks. This year's class featured the best catching prospect since Buster Posey and a potential five-tool shortstop, though the crop of pitching prospects is considered weakest it's been in years.

Below are the results of the first round, which will be updated as each player is selected:

No. 1 Baltimore Orioles: Adley Rutschman, C, Oregon State

Rutschman is as much of a sure thing as they come at what’s become the most difficult position to project future success. A switch-hitting catcher whose glove is as good, if not better, than his bat, Rutschman completely revamped his swing after his freshman season at Oregon State to improve his timing. It took months before he saw results, but once everything clicked the results were striking—he slashed .408/.505/.628 with nine home runs as a sophomore and that summer led USA Baseball’s Collegiate National Team in batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage. As a junior with the Beavers, Rutschman hit nearly double as many home runs as he did in 2018 and improved his plate discipline with twice as many walks as strikeouts. A natural lefthanded hitter, opposing teams used to prefer making him bat righthanded, then considered his weaker side. However, this season, Rutschman improved his power from the right side, making him a complete switch hitter. Simply put, he’s the best catching draft prospect since either Buster Posey in 2008 or Matt Wieters in 2007.

No. 2 Kansas City Royals: Bobby Witt Jr., SS, Heritage High (Texas)

How could any team not be excited about a potential five-tool high school shortstop? Bobby Witt Jr. has incredible power for a high schooler—he won the high school home run derby last summer during All-Star Weekend—but his swing-and-miss frequency was a bit concerning. He seemed to address that issue this spring, as both his plate discipline and bat-to-ball skills have both improved during his senior year. He’s no longer as pull happy and is showing he can hit with authority to all fields. Along with his power, his defense and athleticism project well enough to warrant a top pick, and if he continues to develop as a complete hitter, he’s got franchise-shortstop written all over him. The one possible wrinkle in this is Witt has committed to play at Oklahoma, though the monetary value for his No. 2 overall selection should be enough to persuade him to sign with the Royals.

No. 3 Chicago White Sox: Andrew Vaughn, 1B, University of California

Vaughn is widely considered the best hitter in the draft; his lack of another tool is what made him fall to No. 3. But conversely, it shows just how advanced he is as a hitter that teams were willing to take him so early without knowing what value they can get from him defensively. He’s a 5’ 11”, righthanded first baseman, but he’s a decent enough athlete that he shouldn’t be a liability in the field. And again, he’s such a complete offensive player that he should be more than capable of making up for his defense with his bat.

No. 4 Miami Marlins: J.J. Bleday, OF, Vanderbilt

Bleday has always been a strong hitter at Vanderbilt with a ton of potential, but his power surge this season has established him as one of the premier bats in the draft. He’s mashed 26 home runs in 59 games this season, the most of any college player. He has a strong command of the strike zone, evidenced by his solid strikeout and walk rates.

No. 5 Detroit Tigers: Riley Greene, OF, Hagerty High School (Florida)

Greene is considered the best pure high school hitter on this class, per Baseball America, with tremendous bat speed. A lefthanded hitter with strong plate discipline, the 6’ 2”, 190-pound outfielder has a ton of upside. Greene will probably move from centerfield to one of the corner spots in the minors, due to his below-average speed, but his offensive upside is promising enough to warrant his No. 5 selection.

No. 6 San Diego Padres: C.J. Abrams Jr., SS, Blessed Trinity High School (Georgia)

The No. 2 high school shortstop in this class, Abrams is the opposite of Witt when it comes to offensive strengths. The 6’ 2”, 185-pound Abrams has elite bat-to-ball skills for a high school prospect, and he’s an 80-grade runner, which is the highest on the traditional 20-80 scouting scale. He is not a power hitter and some scouts question how much power he can develop. However, he has a knack for finding the barrel and should still make solid contact to make up for whatever he lacks in the power department.

No. 7 Cincinnati Reds: Nick Lodolo, LHP, TCU

Lodolo is a tall, lanky lefthander who projects as a middle-of-the-rotation starter. He’s the best college arm in an unusually weak class for pitchers. He throws a low-90s fastball with the potential to hit 94-95, though he could increase that as he grows into his frame.

