Phillies OF Andrew McCutchen Sprains Knee, Will Have MRI

Phillies outfielder Andrew McCutchen suffers sprained knee, set for MRI. 

By Scooby Axson
June 04, 2019

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Andrew McCutchen will have an MRI to determine the extent of a knee injury sustained during Monday night's game against the San Diego Padres.

McCutchen was injured in the first inning of Philadelphia's 8–2 loss during a rundown. He was helped off the field and later diagnosed with a sprain in his left knee, leaving the ballpark on crutches.

“I’m not worried at all,” McCutchen said. “If it was blown out they would have been like, hey, your knee is torn. I didn’t get that information. They’re not certain with whatever they feel because everything feels good, but they’d rather me go in to get the MRI just to see if there’s something more."

McCutchen is hitting .256 with 10 home runs and 29 RBIs this season for the Phillies, who have lost five games in a row and seen their lead in the NL East shrink to a half-game over the Atlanta Braves.

He is in his first season with the Phillies after signing a three-year, $50 million deal in the offseason.

