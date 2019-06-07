Benches Clear at Citi Field After Rockies' Ian Desmond Hit by Pitch

Mets reliever Drew Gagnon had allowed three runs before Desmond's at-bat.

By Emily Caron
June 07, 2019

Benches cleared at Citi Field on Friday night after Rockies centerfielder Ian Desmond was hit in the back by a 92-mph fastball from Mets reliever Drew Gagnon.

Desmond took a ball and a strike during his at-bat before he was struck by the pitch during a three-run Colorado rally in the eighth inning of its 5–1 win. The two-time All Star walked toward the mound in frustration and exchanged words with Gagnon, prompting both benches and bullpens to come onto the field.

The HBP came after Rockies first baseman and former Met Daniel Murphy launched a solo home run, the second dinger Gagnon allowed in the inning. Murphy was shouting at his old team as the benches cleared and the players exchanged words in the infield. Umpires restored order and the incident ended without further action. Gagnon faced one batter after Desmond and allowed a single before he was pulled from the loss.

Gagnon said after the game that he did not mean to hit Desmond. Officials also said they did not view the HBP as intentional.

"I wasn't throwing strikes all day," Gagnon told reporters. "Ball slipped, two-seamer, complete accident."

The Mets sit at 30–33 on the season after the loss while the Rockies improved to 33–29.

