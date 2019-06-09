The SI.com Fantasy Baseball Table Setter gets you ready for the week ahead with a focus on the hitters and pitchers who deserve extra attention in the coming days, and all the schedule details you need to get your lineups set for this week’s games.

Pitchers to Watch

German Marquez, Rockies

Marquez got lit up by the Cubs in his last start, allowing eight runs on seven hits and a walk in 5 1/3 innings. He’s had a rough go of it recently, surrendering at least four runs in four of his last seven starts. In that time, his ERA and WHIP have climbed to 4.07 and 1.16 from 2.93 and 1.02, respectively. Marquez is scheduled for a couple of tough turns this week, facing the Cubs on Monday and Padres on Saturday, with both games at Coors Field.

Jimmy Nelson, Brewers

Nelson’s long, arduous return from a significant shoulder injury finally ended last week after 17 months away from the Brewers. He tossed three innings in his return, surrendering four earned runs on four hits and three walks. He had good velocity, with his four-seamer and sinker both sitting at 92-93 mph. It wasn’t much of a surprise to see Nelson struggle a bit, but he’ll remain in the team’s rotation for the time being. If he can come close to being the pitcher he was before his injury, the Brewers’ rotation will get a much-needed lift. He’s slated for one start this week, taking on the Astros on Tuesday.

James Paxton, Yankees

Paxton has made two starts since returning from his knee injury, allowing three runs on four hits with 11 strikeouts and five walks across 8 2/3 innings. He threw 66 pitches in his first start back from the IL and 83 in his second, so there’s good reason to think he’ll take the mound without any restrictions this week. Paxton is scheduled to face the Mets on Monday and White Sox on Sunday.

Chris Sale, Red Sox

Sale was absolutely dominant in his last start, tossing a shutout while striking out 12 Royals and allowing just three hits. Over his last nine starts, he has a 2.43 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 96 strikeouts against 14 walks in 59 1/3 innings. He has at least at least 10 strikeouts in seven of those nine starts, including a 17-strikeout effort against the Rockies back on May 14. Remember when everyone was worried about him back in April? That was silly, huh? Sale is in line for a couple of starts this week, going up against the Rangers on Monday and Orioles on Saturday.

For the second time this year, Chris Sale was immaculate. pic.twitter.com/VUYRxaONdo — MLB (@MLB) June 6, 2019

Luis Castillo, Reds

Castillo has gotten over the first hump of ace development. After pitching well only in fits and starts over his first two seasons, he has been consistently great this year. Castillo has allowed two or fewer runs in 11 of his 13 starts, pitching to a 2.38 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with 90 strikeouts against 36 walks in 75 2/3 innings. The next step is for him to start pitching deep into games. As great as Castillo has been this year, he has yet to pitch in the eighth inning, and has finished seven frames just three times. He’ll make just one start this week, opposing the Indians on Tuesday.

Hitters to Watch

Nolan Arenado, 3B, Rockies

Arenado has been on fire over his last 18 games, going 28-for-70 with five homers and 20 RBI in 79 plate appearances. That translates to a .400/.456/.671 slash line. The perennial MVP candidate is now hitting .332/.383/.604 with 16 homers and 55 RBI this season, and will get seven straight days of games at Coors Field this week.

Dansby Swanson, SS, Braves

Swanson put together a modest seven-game hitting streak at the end of May, going 11-for-32 with three homers and six RBI in that span. He’s back at it again after one hitless game, going 10-for-31 with three homers and seven RBI in his last seven games, raising his slash line to .264/.314/.490 across 265 plate appearances.

Starling Marte, OF, Pirates

Marte has kicked into gear after a terrible first six weeks of the season, going 25-for-66 with three homers, five doubles, three steals and nine RBI in his last 16 games. Before starting the tear, he was hitting a paltry .238/.265/.388 in 167 plate appearances. He goes into play Sunday carrying a .279/.331/.447 slash line in 241 trips to the plate.

Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Francisco Lindor, SS, Indians

Lindor hasn’t stopped hitting since shaking off the rust after missing the first three weeks of the season because of calf and ankle injuries. The superstar shortstop is hitting .307/.375/.551 with 11 homers, seven steals and 24 RBI, putting on his back a Cleveland offense that would be totally listless without him. He’s been even better recently, going 16-for-40 with four homers and three doubles in his last 10 games.

Trea Turner, SS, Nationals

Turner has been back for a little more than three weeks after missing six with a broken finger. He has hit just .250/.296/.391 in 98 plate appearances since returning, but deserves a bit of slack considering his injury happened in the fourth game of the season. He's had a decent weekend thus far, going 3-for-8 with two doubles and two RBI against the Padres, and is a strong bet to turn things around sooner rather than later.

Pitchers scheduled to make two starts this week (alphabetical order by team)

Taylor Clarke, Arizona Diamondbacks

Jon Duplantier, Arizona Diamondbacks

Kevin Gausman, Atlanta Braves

Mike Foltynewicz, Atlanta Braves

John Means, Baltimore Orioles

Chris Sale, Boston Red Sox

Yu Darvish, Chicago Cubs

Jose Quintana, Chicago Cubs

Dylan Covey, Chicago White Sox

Spencer Turnbull, Detroit Tigers

Jakob Junis, Kansas City Royals

Griffin Canning, Los Angeles Angels

Hyun-jin Ryu, Los Angeles Dodgers

Sandy Alcantara, Miami Marlins

Jose Berrios, Minnesota Twins

Jason Vargas, New York Mets

Masahiro Tanaka, New York Yankees

Jerad Eickhoff, Philadelphia Phillies

Joe Musgrove, Pittsburgh Pirates

Chris Archer, Pittsburgh Pirates

Mike Leake, Seattle Mariners

Michael Wacha, St. Louis Cardinals

Dakota Hudson, St. Louis Cardinals

Charlie Morton, Tampa Bay Rays

Mike Minor, Texas Rangers

Ariel Jurado, Texas Rangers

Trent Thornton, Toronto Blue Jays

Anibal Sanchez, Washington Nationals

Teams playing seven games: Diamondbacks, Braves, Red Sox, Cubs, Rockies, Pirates, Cardinals, Rays, Rangers

Teams playing six games: Orioles, White Sox, Tigers, Royals, Angels, Dodgers, Marlins, Twins, Mets, Yankees, A’s, Phillies, Padres, Mariners, Blue Jays, Nationals

Teams playing five games: Reds, Indians, Astros, Brewers, Giants