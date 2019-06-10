Retired Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was shot Sunday night while seated in Dial Discotheque, a popular night club in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Purported surveillance video from the night club shows the assailant, who has been identified in media accounts as Eddy Feliz Garcia, walk up to Ortiz from behind while the 43-year-old former World Series MVP was in the middle of a conversation with another man. Standing within close range of Ortiz, the assailant then raised his weapon and, with both hands on his gun, shot Ortiz in the back.

The assailant immediately sprinted to his right. His attempt to escape didn’t succeed. He was detained by a witness, who apparently beat him up. Indeed, a video shows his face severely beaten. Police later arrested the assailant.

After being shot, Ortiz, who stands 6’3” and weighs 230, is shown collapsing and falling to his left. “Big Papi,” as he is affectionately known in Boston, then tumbles into adjacent seats. Meanwhile, there is chaos around Ortiz, as bystanders look to flee after seeing and/or hearing a gun fired by a man.

According to journalist Dionisio Soldevila, the bullet exited Ortiz’s body from his abdomen. Media reports indicate that Ortiz had surgery at a nearby hospital and is in stable condition. Ortiz's is currently resting after a successful surgery, his father Leo Ortiz told Soldevila, per ESPN's Marly Rivera, and he is expected to make a full recovery.

Although the incident was initially described as a robbery, the surveillance video does not depict a robbery. Robbery is a crime that involves the use of force, or the threatened use of force, to dispossess an item of value from another person. For instance, pressing a gun into someone’s back and demanding that he or she hand over their wallet, jewelry, phone or car keys etc. would be robbery.

Here, the assailant didn’t seem to communicate with Ortiz, let alone demand that Ortiz hand over anything. The video also doesn’t show Ortiz speaking with the assailant or even seeming to know that a man was standing behind him with a gun.

Also, after the assailant shot Ortiz, the assailant didn’t take anything from Ortiz. Just the opposite, he started to sprint to his right in apparent hopes of escaping.

The assailant might have also known that by shooting Ortiz—one of the Dominican Republic’s most beloved persons—in a crowded bar, he probably would not be able to escape. Likewise, unless he was incredibly naïve, he probably realized that he if he was detained by witnesses, he would be roughed up, if not worse. A robber, in contrast, doesn’t expect to get caught. A robber wants to unlawfully seize property from another person and then get away.

It’s far too early to draw definitive conclusions about the incident. Several seconds of a surveillance video only tells part of the story. We don’t know whether Ortiz and the assailant interacted prior to the shooting or if they knew each other. We also don’t know whether there may have been other people involved, such as a driver or co-conspirators.

Still, early signs suggest that the assailant’s goal was more akin to an attempted murder than to a robbery. If the shooter merely wanted to take an item from Ortiz’s possession, it’s hard to believe he would walk up from behind Ortiz in a crowded bar, not make any attempt to interact with Ortiz and then shoot him in the back and run off without taking anything from him. Robbery doesn’t make any sense in that context.

Given that the assailant—whom CNN describes as a motorcyclist—is in custody, expect law enforcement to press him to reconstruct the sequence of events. Officers will demand that the assailant explain his intentions and plan, and whether there were co-conspirators. Officers will want to know if this was an attempted murder and if so, who ordered the hit and why.

If the assailant has a phone on him, it is certainly being examined by forensics. And if he has a home address or a place of business, expect officers to retrieve evidence from those locations. These types of steps would likely occur for any shooting in the Dominican Republic. The fact that Ortiz is a national hero there (not to mention in New England and elsewhere in the U.S.) makes it even more likely law enforcement will spare no expense to unravel what happened.

Michael McCann is SI’s Legal Analyst. He is also an attorney and Associate Dean of UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law.