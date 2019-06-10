Red Sox Helping Transfer David Ortiz From Dominican Republic to Boston After Shooting

David Ortiz was shot in his lower back Sunday and is recovering from the organ damage he suffered.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 10, 2019

The Red Sox and Massachusetts General Hospital are working with the family of David Ortiz to transfer the Red Sox legend to Boston from the Dominican Republic to help his recovery after getting shot Sunday, The Boston Globe reports.

Ortiz is reportedly recovering from organ damage suffered when he was shot Sunday. The Globe reports there is a plane headed to the Dominican Republic to bring Ortiz back to Boston if he is able to travel.

According to Enrique Rojas of ESPN, the plane sent by the team is about to land in the Dominican Republic and Ortiz will be able to travel to Boston once its prepared to transport him. Despite the reported injuries to his colon, gall bladder and liver, Ortiz is in stable enough condition to travel, Dr. Abel Gonzalez told Rojas.

People from all around baseball and all walks of life have sent well wishes to Ortiz, a three-time World Series champion, 10-time All-Star and the 2013 World Series MVP.

