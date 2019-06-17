New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is expected to make his return to the lineup on Tuesday after missing the past two months with a left biceps strain.

Stanton, the 2017 National League MVP, went on the injured list on April 1 after having only eight at-bats this season. He also was dealing with a shoulder strain during his stint on the injured list.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that Stanton should be good to go before Tuesday's series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays. New York leads the Rays by a half-game in the AL East.

During Stanton's rehab assignment, he hit five home runs in five games.

Stanton has missed New York's last 67 games, but that has not stopped the Yankees in their quest for their first World Series title in the last 10 years.

The Yankees are also expected to have fellow slugger Aaron Judge in the lineup soon as he continues his way back from an oblique injury.