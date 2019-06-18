This Bat Flip Is Too Emphatic to Really Call a Bat Flip

MiLB

It’s more of a bat launch, really. 

By Dan Gartland
June 18, 2019

This generation of baseball players is finally realizing that it can be cool and fun to celebrate with a hearty bat flip. But Rays prospect Chris Betts took it to another level after winning the Midwest League’s home run derby. 

Betts hit 24 dingers over three rounds to win the derby and celebrated not with a simple flip but what can only be described as a bat launch. 

Just check out the height on this toss. 

It’s a heads-up play by Betts to take advantage of the empty field with such an ostentatious celebration. If there was someone playing first base, that’s not just against baseball’s unwritten rules—it’s assault with a deadly weapon. 

Betts, a second-round pick in 2015, has plenty of reason to celebrate. Not only is he enjoying the best season of his pro career, he also won $1,000 cash for winning the derby.  

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message