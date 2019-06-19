Max Scherzer Expected to Pitch Wednesday After Bunting Drill Accident

Scherzer is expected to pitch on Wednesday after breaking his nose during a bunting drill on Tuesday.

By Jenna West
June 19, 2019

Nationals ace Max Scherzer is expected to pitch in the second game of Washington's doubleheader against the Phillies on Wednesday, manager Dave Martinez said.

Scherzer, who has a black eye, told Martinez on Tuesday night he would be ready to pitch. He suffered the injury during batting practice on Tuesday while attempting to bunt. The baseball deflected off Scherzer's bat and struck him in the face, causing him to bleed. Tests confirmed the break, but a CT scan came back negative.

Martinez told reporters that Scherzer is expected to go through his normal routine when he arrives at the ballpark, but he isn't sure the ace will want to wear a mask on the mound.

Scherzer, 34, is 5–5 with a 2.81 ERA in 15 starts this season for the Nationals.

Washington and Philadelphia will play on Wednesday at 1:05 p.m. ET and 7:05 p.m. ET after Monday and Tuesday's games were rained out.

