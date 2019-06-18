Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer broke his nose during batting practice before Tuesday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies, The Athletic's Brittany Ghiroli reported on Tuesday.

Scherzer suffered the injury after attempting to bunt during pitcher's batting practice when a baseball deflected off his bat and struck him in the face, leaving him bloodied. He was spotted walking in the direction of the trainer’s room with a towel pressed against his face.

WATCH - Max Scherzer, who's scheduled to start Wednesday, was hit in the face by a ball during batting practice.



Details: https://t.co/sNoPv3co00 pic.twitter.com/27FonlyC33 — Nationals on MASN (@masnNationals) June 18, 2019

Further tests confirmed the break, although a CT scan came back negative, according to Ghiroli.

Scherzer is scheduled to pitch Wednesday against the Phillies. His status ahead of the matchup remains uncertain.

Scherzer, 34, is 5–5 with a 2.81 ERA in 15 starts this season for the Nationals.