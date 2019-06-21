Angels first baseman Albert Pujols made his return to St. Louis on Friday, entering the Busch Stadium batter's box for the first time since 2011.

The former Cardinals star earned a massive ovation from the hometown crowd before embracing with his old teammate and current St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina. The applause for Pujols lasted over a minute before he swung at the first pitch and flied out to deep centerfield.

Albert Pujols gets a standing-O from the St. Louis crowd in his return to the city 👏



Pujols amassed a Hall of Fame career in 11 years with St. Louis from 2001–11. He won the National League Rookie of the Year Award in 2001 and MVP in 2005, 2008 and 2009. He posted a .328/.420/.617 slash line with the Cardinals.

Pujols won two World Series titles with St. Louis, in 2006 and 2011, before he signed a 10-yea/$240 million deal with the Angels prior to the 2012 season. He hit 445 of his 645 career home runs with the Cardinals and currently sits sxith on the all-time MLB home run list.