Braves starter Dallas Keuchel will make his season debut on Friday night against the Nationals, the club announced.

Keuchel endured eight months on the free agent market before Atlanta signed him to a one-year, $13 million deal earlier this month. The Braves recalled him for Friday's game at Nationals Park after only two minor league starts since signing him. While waiting for offers, Keuchel spent months working out and throwing simulated games.

Keuchel finished the 2018 season with a 3.74 ERA, striking out 153 batters in 204 2/3 innings. He led the American League with 34 starts but also allowed 211 hits, the most in the majors. The 31-year-old spent his first seven seasons in Houston, where he won the 2015 American League Cy Young Award.

The Braves sit atop the National League East standings with a 44–31 record and 4.5 games ahead of the second-place Phillies.

First pitch for Friday night's game is slated for 7:05 p.m. ET.