Frankie Montas Suspended 80 Games After Testing Positive for Banned Substance

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Montas tallied 97 strikeouts with a 2.70 ERA before Friday's suspension. 

By Michael Shapiro
June 21, 2019

A's starting pitcher Frankie Montas was suspended 80 games after testing positive for a banned substance, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan

The 26-year-old righty posted a 2.70 ERA in 15 starts prior to Friday's suspension. He won nine games and struck out 97 batters in 90 innings, posting a career-best 1.12 WHIP. 

Montas has a career 3.92 ERA in 202 innings. 

Oakland sits third in the American League West at 40–36 with five wins in its last six games. Last season, the A's reached the postseason for the first time in 2014 before losing to the Yankees in the American League Wild Card

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message