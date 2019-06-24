Mets Fine Mickey Callaway, Jason Vargas for Clubhouse Altercation With Reporter

Callaway and Vargas cursed at Newsday reporter Tim Healey following a 5-3 loss to the Cubs on Sunday. 

By Michael Shapiro
June 24, 2019

The Mets fined manager Mickey Callaway and starting pitcher Jason Vargas on Monday, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen announced.

The pair of fines are $10,000 each, per MLB.com's Anthony DiComo

Callaway and Vargas got into an altercation with Newsday reporter Tim Healey on Sunday following the Mets' 5-3 loss to the Cubs. Callaway reportedly attempted to get Healey out of New York's clubhouse while Vargas had to be held back by teammates as he charged Healey.

"I think that yesterday was a tough loss, there was an opportunity that got away from us as we were in position to win the series with the Cubs," Van Wagenen said on Monday. "So I think frustrations were high and I think [Callaway] understands that from a leadership position, we can't lose control, and he knows that's something that should not have happened."

Callaway also addressed the media on Monday, 

"I think it's unfortunate it's a distraction and we're going to move on," Callaway said. "It's unfortunate it was misunderstanding, obviously for things like that to happen."

Callaway met with the media a second time before the Mets matchup against the Phillies on Monday. New York's manager said he apologized to Healey and "regrets the distraction it's caused the team."

Additionally, Vargas met with members of the media on Monday before the game, offered a statement for about 20 seconds and then walked away without taking any questions. He called it "unfortunate for all parties" and a "distraction" before saying the team has already addressed what happened. He did not apologize.

Contrarily, it was Jacob deGrom who in a team meeting reportedly volunteered to speak to the media on the club's behalf. deGrom had nothing to do with what transpired in Sunday's fiasco.

The Mets fell to 37–41 after Sunday's loss. They enter Monday night fourth in the NL East, on pace to miss the postseason for the third consecutive season. 

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message