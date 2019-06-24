The Mets fined manager Mickey Callaway and starting pitcher Jason Vargas on Monday, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen announced.

The pair of fines are $10,000 each, per MLB.com's Anthony DiComo.

Callaway and Vargas got into an altercation with Newsday reporter Tim Healey on Sunday following the Mets' 5-3 loss to the Cubs. Callaway reportedly attempted to get Healey out of New York's clubhouse while Vargas had to be held back by teammates as he charged Healey.

"I think that yesterday was a tough loss, there was an opportunity that got away from us as we were in position to win the series with the Cubs," Van Wagenen said on Monday. "So I think frustrations were high and I think [Callaway] understands that from a leadership position, we can't lose control, and he knows that's something that should not have happened."

Callaway also addressed the media on Monday,

"I think it's unfortunate it's a distraction and we're going to move on," Callaway said. "It's unfortunate it was misunderstanding, obviously for things like that to happen."

"It was a misunderstanding, obviously," Mickey Callaway said of his role in last night's clubhouse altercation. pic.twitter.com/IisUOxEJu4 — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) June 24, 2019

Callaway met with the media a second time before the Mets matchup against the Phillies on Monday. New York's manager said he apologized to Healey and "regrets the distraction it's caused the team."

Additionally, Vargas met with members of the media on Monday before the game, offered a statement for about 20 seconds and then walked away without taking any questions. He called it "unfortunate for all parties" and a "distraction" before saying the team has already addressed what happened. He did not apologize.

Jason Vargas' entire statement regarding yesterday's incident: pic.twitter.com/FbiBaSsSYi — SNY (@SNYtv) June 24, 2019

Contrarily, it was Jacob deGrom who in a team meeting reportedly volunteered to speak to the media on the club's behalf. deGrom had nothing to do with what transpired in Sunday's fiasco.

In the team meeting, Jacob deGrom volunteered to speak to the media for everyone on the incident. It was the most mature thing anyone in a Mets uniform did regarding this, and it was a hint of the leadership style modeled by his good friend David Wright — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) June 24, 2019

The Mets fell to 37–41 after Sunday's loss. They enter Monday night fourth in the NL East, on pace to miss the postseason for the third consecutive season.