Nationals to Wear Powder Blue Expos Jerseys in July 6 Game vs. Royals

Nationals Park will also sell Canadian favorite poutine in an homage Jarry Park, the former home of the Expos. 

By Michael Shapiro
June 26, 2019

The Nationals will honor the Montreal Expos on July 6 by donning powder blue uniforms and tri-color caps, according to the Washington Post's Scott Allen

Washington will break out the classic uniforms to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Expos' inagugural season in 1969. The visiting Royals will also wear throwback jerseys on July 6, sporting their gray road uniforms. 

The Nats will also break out a slate of Canadian delicacies for the throwback event, per Allen. Nationals Park will sell poutine as well as Montreal smoked beef brisket sandwiches. 

Former Expos legend Vladimir Guerrero is expected to be in attendance along with ex-Montreal players Dave Martinez and Bob Henley. Martinez is currently Washington's manager while Henley is the pitching coach. 

The Expos played their final year in 2004. The Nationals were created in 2005, reaching the playoffs four times in the franchise's 14 seasons. 

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message