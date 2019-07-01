MLB Community Shares Tributes After Tyler Skaggs Dies at 27

Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room Monday afternoon.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
July 01, 2019

The baseball world took to social media to pay tribute to Tyler Skaggs after the Angels' pitcher died on Monday at the age of 27.

According to the Southlake Police Department, Skaggs was found unconscious and unresponsive in his Texas hotel room and was pronounced dead on the scene. No foul play is suspected, and the investigation is ongoing.

Skaggs was drafted by the Angels with the 40th pick in the first round of the 2009 MLB draft. He was traded to the Diamondbacks in 2010 and made his major league debut in 2012 before being traded back to the Angels after the 2013 season.

Skaggs was 28–38 with a 4.41 ERA in seven seasons in the league.

Here's how the baseball world paid tribute to Skaggs:

