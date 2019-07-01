The baseball world took to social media to pay tribute to Tyler Skaggs after the Angels' pitcher died on Monday at the age of 27.

According to the Southlake Police Department, Skaggs was found unconscious and unresponsive in his Texas hotel room and was pronounced dead on the scene. No foul play is suspected, and the investigation is ongoing.

Skaggs was drafted by the Angels with the 40th pick in the first round of the 2009 MLB draft. He was traded to the Diamondbacks in 2010 and made his major league debut in 2012 before being traded back to the Angels after the 2013 season.

Skaggs was 28–38 with a 4.41 ERA in seven seasons in the league.

Here's how the baseball world paid tribute to Skaggs:

Bryce Harper reacted on his Instagram story to the news of Tyler Skaggs’ passing pic.twitter.com/yUjsnSXHVG — Maria Torres (@maria_torres3) July 1, 2019

Sad to hear that another one of our brothers has left us. RIP Tyler Skaggs. Gone too soon. pic.twitter.com/Zrb68VPdqf — Nelson Cruz (@ncboomstick23) July 1, 2019

I’m devastated. I’ve known Tyler since he was a kid. He’s one of the best guys one could ever know. All my thoughts, prayers and love are to Carli and the rest of his family. https://t.co/zsqxtJyQTz — Cody Decker (@Decker6) July 1, 2019

I am devastated about the passing of my close friend @TylerSkaggs37... what a great kid and ultimate competitor. He always wanted to get better and it was awesome being apart of his development! My heart is w his wife Carli and his mom Debbie 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Jered Weaver (@Weave1036) July 1, 2019

We came up together. We won together. We laughed and celebrated together. Today, we all lose and mourn together. Your memory, your love for life, everything that made you, you, will live forever in the hearts and minds of those who knew you. Rest In Peace brother. We love you. pic.twitter.com/n30eXspS4N — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) July 1, 2019

Big blow to the baseball community. All the prayers to his family and friends. RIP Tyler 🙏🏼 https://t.co/aHwq7lxrAy — Ryon Healy (@rchealy25) July 1, 2019

The entire Oakland A’s organization is deeply saddened by the passing of Tyler Skaggs. We appreciated his determination and demeanor on the field and will miss him as a competitor and friend. Our condolences to Tyler’s family and the Angels organization. — Oakland A's (@Athletics) July 1, 2019

Speechless. You were an amazing person. Rest In Peace Brother. pic.twitter.com/yMOmBHB8ZG — куℓє м¢gσωιи (@KyleMcGowin) July 1, 2019

Rest in peace, Tyler. You will be missed dearly. pic.twitter.com/4DDTMZssNo — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 1, 2019

We are shocked and saddened by the passing of @Angels and @Dbacks pitcher Tyler Skaggs. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates. May he Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/jectqKShJA — MLBPAA (@MLBPAA) July 1, 2019

Our deepest sympathies are with the family of Tyler Skaggs & the entire @Angels organization. pic.twitter.com/Xi1qNEmbRa — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) July 1, 2019

The Blue Jays are heartbroken to hear of the passing of Tyler Skaggs. Our deepest thoughts and condolences are with the Skaggs family and the @Angels organization during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/94Ubb93JP1 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 1, 2019