The Angels announced that pitcher Tyler Skaggs died Monday in Texas. He was 27.

No other details were provided by the team, but a press release from the Southlake Police Department said officers responded to a call of an unconscious man in a hotel room in the afternoon who turned out to be Skaggs. He was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead at the scene. No foul play is suspected and the investigation is ongoing. The department will release pertinent information as it is made available.

"Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels Family," the team wrote in a statement. "Out thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time."

Angels statement on the passing of Tyler Skaggs. pic.twitter.com/6XA2Vu1uWV — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 1, 2019

Our deepest sympathies are with the family of Tyler Skaggs & the entire @Angels organization. pic.twitter.com/Xi1qNEmbRa — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) July 1, 2019

Monday's game between the Angels and Rangers was canceled in response.

"I am deeply saddened by today’s tragedy in Texas," MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. "All of us at Major League Baseball extend our deepest condolences to Tyler’s wife Carli, their family, their friends and all of his Angels’ teammates and colleagues. We will support the Angels’ organization through this most difficult period, and we will make a variety of resources available to Tyler’s teammates and other members of the baseball family."

Major League Baseball Players Association Executive Director Tony Clark today issued the following statement regarding the passing of Tyler Skaggs: pic.twitter.com/OXDv8nhk6A — MLBPA (@MLB_PLAYERS) July 1, 2019

Skaggs last started Saturday for Los Angeles, in which the Angels lost 4–0 to the Athletics. Skaggs gave up just two hits and two runs, but walked four and couldn't get through five innings for the Angels.

The lefthanded pitcher had a 4.29 ERA and was 7–7 with 78 strikeouts in 15 starts this season.

Skaggs was drafted by the Angels with the 40th pick in the first round of the 2009 MLB draft. He was traded to the Diamondbacks in 2010 and made his major league debut in 2012 before being traded back to the Angels after the 2013 season. He was 28-38 with a 4.41 ERA in seven seasons in the league.

His death comes 10 years after another Angels pitcher, Nick Adenhart, died in a car crash in April 2009. Following Adenhart's death, the Angels hung one of Adenhart's jerseys in the lockerroom and dugout during games and maintained his locker throughout the season.