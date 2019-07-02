Angels Honor Tyler Skaggs in First Game Since His Death

The Los Angeles Angels honored late pitcher Tyler Skaggs during Tuesday's game against the Rangers—the teams' first game since his death on Monday.

A moment of silence was held in Skaggs's memory before the start of the game. Fans also left flowers, hats and messages outside of Angel Stadium in his honor.

A moment of silence for #45 pic.twitter.com/l4sMkl0m9I — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) July 3, 2019

A Tyler Skaggs memorial has already begun at Angel Stadium pic.twitter.com/1eYJsq0KBH — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) July 2, 2019

Fans continue to visit the memorial in front of @angelstadium for 27-year-old pitcher Tyler Skaggs who was found unresponsive in a Texas hotel room ahead of Monday night’s game against the Rangers. The cause of death is unknown. ⚾️ #Angels #TylerSkaggs @FOXLA @GDLA pic.twitter.com/QyAwp87Cvt — Mario Ramirez (@MarioFOXLA) July 2, 2019

The Angels also hung a No. 45 jersey at the pregame press conference, and the Rangers honored Skaggs by painting his number on the mound.

Angels hang a No. 45 Tyler Skaggs jersey at this evenings press conference. A very emotional scene in Arlington 🙏 pic.twitter.com/e5JmXREx3B — Fanatics View (@fanaticsview) July 2, 2019

Angels manager Brad Ausmus said the team got together and shared stories about Skaggs after his death, reflecting on their time with the 27-year-old pitcher. General manager Billy Eppler added that the Angels thought it would be best to play on Tuesday to get back into a routine, believing that it is what Skaggs would have wanted. Monday's game was postponed after the team announced Skaggs's passing.

.@Angels manager Brad Ausmus breaks down in tears while discussing the team's response to Tyler Skaggs' death https://t.co/9XpkwF8B0q pic.twitter.com/PQsnP9GHKT — KTLA (@KTLA) July 2, 2019

According to the Southlake Police Department, Skaggs was found unconscious and unresponsive in his Texas hotel room and was pronounced dead on the scene. No foul play is suspected, and the investigation is ongoing.

Members of the baseball community paid tribue to Skaggs online, including Mike Trout, Bryce Harper and Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton, who played for the Marlins when Jose Fernandez passed away.

Nationals pitcher Patrick Corbin also honored Skaggs by wearing a No. 45 jersey during the Nationals' game against the Marlins on Tuesday. Corbin and Skaggs were both drafted in 2009 by the Angels, traded to Arizona together in 2010 and made their MLB debuts in 2012 with the Diamondbacks.

Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, who is not active on social media, also released a statement on Tuesday.

“Tyler was a close teammate of mine since joining the Angels last year,” the statement read. “Words cannot express how deeply saddened I am by his sudden passing. My sincerest condolences go out to his family.”

Skaggs last started Saturday in the Angels' 4–0 loss to the Athletics and went 28-38 with a 4.41 ERA in seven seasons in the league.