The Yankees' five-game winning streak was snapped against the Mets on Tuesday, and the Bronx Bombers ended another streak in their 4-2 loss at Citi Field.

Their 31-game home run streak came to a close in the Subway Series opener, snapping one of the greatest power explosions in recent memory. The 2002 Rangers held the previous record after homering in 27 consecutive games

The Yankees bashed 57 homers in the 31 games, with 14 players registering a dinger. DJ LeMahieu and Gary Sanchez each tallied eight homers during the streak.

The Yankees went homerless vs. the Mets tonight, which ends their 31-game HR streak – the longest in MLB history. pic.twitter.com/NaFfE5Ovgj — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) July 3, 2019

Aaron Judge & Co. went 21–10 in those 31 contests. The Yankees lead the AL East by 5.5 games, sitting at 54–29 following Tuesday's loss.

They will face the Mets on Wednesday at Citi Field before a four-game series with the Rays to close the first half. The Yankees are seeking their third straight playoff appearance and first AL East crown since 2012.