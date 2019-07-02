Top international prospect Jasson Dominguez signed with the Yankees on Tuesday, according to ESPN.

The 16-year-old centerfielder from the Dominican Republic reportedly signed a deal that includes a $5.1 million bonus, per ESPN. Teams were permitted to begin signing international free agents on Tuesday.

Dominguez is considered by some to be the best Latin American prospect in several years.

The 5'11", 195-pound prospect's bonus broke the Yankees' previous record of $3.2 million for signing shortstop Dermis Garcia in 2014. The $5.1 million figure takes up most of the $5.4 million the Yankees have to spend in international free-agent pool money.

Dominguez will also receive $250,000 in potential scholarship money from New York should he choose to further his education.

Originally a catcher, the now-outfielder will not be eligible to play games until next season. Dominguez is expected, however, to be a top prospect once eligible. Scouts have nicknamed him El Marciano, or "The Martian," because he seemed out of this world, according to ESPN.