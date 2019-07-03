Phillies star outfielder Bryce Harper recorded his 200th career home run and 1,000th career hit during the same at-bat against the Braves on Wednesday.

Harper is the first-ever player to reach both milestones on the same swing.

1000 hits.

200 homers.

2 milestones.

1 swing. pic.twitter.com/fmMB36Jxj0 — MLB (@MLB) July 4, 2019

Harper accomplished the feat during the sixth inning, when he took Atlanta's Bryse Wilson deep for a two-run shot. It marked Harper's 16th homer of the season.

Harper, who's in his first year with Philadelphia after signing a 13-year, $330 million contract with the club this past offseason, entered Wednesday slashing .247/.364/.465 this season.