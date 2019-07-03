Harper became the first player to ever reach both milestones on the same swing.
Phillies star outfielder Bryce Harper recorded his 200th career home run and 1,000th career hit during the same at-bat against the Braves on Wednesday.
Harper is the first-ever player to reach both milestones on the same swing.
1000 hits.— MLB (@MLB) July 4, 2019
200 homers.
2 milestones.
1 swing. pic.twitter.com/fmMB36Jxj0
Harper accomplished the feat during the sixth inning, when he took Atlanta's Bryse Wilson deep for a two-run shot. It marked Harper's 16th homer of the season.
Harper, who's in his first year with Philadelphia after signing a 13-year, $330 million contract with the club this past offseason, entered Wednesday slashing .247/.364/.465 this season.