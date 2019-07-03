Bryce Harper Reaches 200 HRs, 1,000 Hits in Same At-Bat

Harper became the first player to ever reach both milestones on the same swing.

By Kaelen Jones
July 03, 2019

Phillies star outfielder Bryce Harper recorded his 200th career home run and 1,000th career hit during the same at-bat against the Braves on Wednesday.

Harper is the first-ever player to reach both milestones on the same swing.

Harper accomplished the feat during the sixth inning, when he took Atlanta's Bryse Wilson deep for a two-run shot. It marked Harper's 16th homer of the season.

Harper, who's in his first year with Philadelphia after signing a 13-year, $330 million contract with the club this past offseason, entered Wednesday slashing .247/.364/.465 this season.

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message