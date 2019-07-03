Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg threw an immaculate inning against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.

The nine-pitch fourth inning marked the first immaculate frame of Strasburg's career. It marked the fourth in Nationals history, and is the club's first since Max Scherzer's on June 5, 2018.

Stephen Strasburg has thrown the 4th IMMACULATE INNING in #Nats history.



9 pitches // 9 strikes // 3 strikeouts pic.twitter.com/3d7XsLNv1C — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 3, 2019

Strasburg struck out Garrett Cooper, Neil Walker and Starlin Castro to accomplish his feat.

The former No. 1 pick entered Wednesday with a 9–4 record and 3.88 ERA across 17 appearances this season.