Stephen Strasburg Throws Immaculate Inning vs. Marlins

Strasburg tossed the fourth-ever immaculate inning in Nationals history on Wednesday.

By Kaelen Jones
July 03, 2019

Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg threw an immaculate inning against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.

The nine-pitch fourth inning marked the first immaculate frame of Strasburg's career. It marked the fourth in Nationals history, and is the club's first since Max Scherzer's on June 5, 2018.

Strasburg struck out Garrett Cooper, Neil Walker and Starlin Castro to accomplish his feat.

The former No. 1 pick entered Wednesday with a 9–4 record and 3.88 ERA across 17 appearances this season.

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message