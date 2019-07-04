Fire Breaks Out at St. Lucie Mets' Stadium After Fourth of July Fireworks

A fire broke out on the Fourth of July at First Data Field.

By Emily Caron
July 04, 2019

The St. Lucie Mets hosted an "Independence Day fireworks extravaganza" on Thursday night in honor of the Fourth of July that ended in a fire outside the stadium at First Data Field.

While responders worked to contain the pyrotechnics problems, the game still went on inside the stadium.

Despite the fire, the Mets continued to set off the remaining fireworks.

St. Lucie is the Mets' Class-A Advanced affiliate based in Port St. Lucie, Fla. A three- to four-acre brush fire broke out at the same stadium after a fireworks display in 2017.

Two fires in a three-season span is not a good sign for St. Lucie.

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message