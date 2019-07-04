The St. Lucie Mets hosted an "Independence Day fireworks extravaganza" on Thursday night in honor of the Fourth of July that ended in a fire outside the stadium at First Data Field.

While responders worked to contain the pyrotechnics problems, the game still went on inside the stadium.

Fire now after fireworks at First Data stadium pic.twitter.com/02w4lzDVJG — John Owens (@Jvowens) July 5, 2019

Despite the fire, the Mets continued to set off the remaining fireworks.

Fire raging on...who cares we have more to set off pic.twitter.com/abece7W8Yo — DeLo (@DeLo_77) July 5, 2019

St. Lucie is the Mets' Class-A Advanced affiliate based in Port St. Lucie, Fla. A three- to four-acre brush fire broke out at the same stadium after a fireworks display in 2017.

3-4 acre brush fire broke out last night after fireworks display at stadium in Port St. Lucie, FL; authorities say fire was under control. pic.twitter.com/yFYuc2C5g5 — ABC News (@ABC) April 8, 2017

Two fires in a three-season span is not a good sign for St. Lucie.