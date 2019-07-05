Christian Yelich is more than ready for this year's All-Star Home Run Derby, and there's a broken boat window in Pittsburgh to prove it.

According to Fox Sports Wisconsin reporter Sophia Minnaert, Yelich—who was in the middle of a practice session at PNC Park—hit a home run ball so hard, it broke the window of a boat parked beyond rightfield along the Allegheny River. Authorities were called as a result, but, as you'd expect, Yelich was not taken in for questioning.

NL MVP and #Brewers slugger Christian Yellich getting some early practice in for Monday’s home run derby prior to Friday’s game at PNC Park. pic.twitter.com/Ph0jrcoukn — Noah Hiles (@Noah_Hiles95) July 5, 2019

“That’s how legends are made,” Ryan Braun said after hearing what Yelich had done, according to MLB.com. "You have to understand there’s some inherent risk. Especially if you have guys like Yeli and Josh Bell practicing for Home Run Derby. I think there’s probably added risk if you’re parked anywhere on the river with your yacht or boat in that situation."

Yelich didn't seem too concerned about his offense, either, tweeting out a shrug emoji in response to the news.

Yelich, the reigning National League MVP, leads Major League Baseball in home runs with 31. He is the No. 1 seed in the Home Run Derby and will face off against Blue Jays rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the first round on Monday at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

Yelich said on Thursday that he's not worried about the derby messing with his swing. If his bombs are breaking boat windows, it's easy to see why.