Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco has been diagnosed with leukemia, Carrasco announced.

Carrasco, who was diagnosed in June, told a TV station in the Dominican Republic about his condition while on a visit to a hospital, where he was seeing patients. Carrasco remains positive about his prognosis and said the condition is "under control." The 32-year-old right-hander believes he will pitch again this season.

Carrasco revealed that he was feeling lethargic for several weeks in May and told CDN 37 that doctors “saw something different in my blood.” He was placed on the injured list on June 5 with an unspecified diagnosed blood disorder. The Indians previously said Carrasco was "stepping away from baseball activities to explore the optimal treatment and recovery options" and that they expected him to return "at some point this season."

In December, Carrasco signed a four-year, $47 million contract with Cleveland, where he has spent his entire 10-year career.

Carrasco won 17 games last season and went 18-6 in 2017, when he finished fourth in the AL Cy Young Award voting. He was 4-6 with a 4.98 ERA in 12 starts this season prior to going on the injured list.