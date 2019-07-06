Watch: Dodgers-Padres Game in Los Angeles Continues During Earthquake

Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The earthquake was registered at a magnitude of 6.9.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
July 06, 2019

An earthquake rattled Southern California Friday night, but the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres didn't seem to mind.

The earthquake occurred at approximately 8:20 p.m. PT northeast of Ridgecrest, Calif., and had a preliminary magnitude of 6.9, according to multiple reports. Dodger Stadium shook as a result, and those in the area could reportedly see the upper decks and foul poles shaking.

Unlike the National Basketball Association, which stopped Summer League play in Las Vegas, Nevada, during an earthquake Friday, the Dodgers and Padres continued as if nothing was happening. Eric Lauer even managed to throw a strike despite the disturbance.

The earthquake comes just one day after a 6.4 earthquake rattled Southern California, a temblor that was then the largest in nearly 20 years.

Ridgecrest is approximately 115 miles from Los Angeles.

