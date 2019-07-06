An earthquake rattled Southern California Friday night, but the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres didn't seem to mind.

The earthquake occurred at approximately 8:20 p.m. PT northeast of Ridgecrest, Calif., and had a preliminary magnitude of 6.9, according to multiple reports. Dodger Stadium shook as a result, and those in the area could reportedly see the upper decks and foul poles shaking.

HAPPENING NOW — 5.1 earthquake in LA. Currently, we are inside Dodger Stadium, sitting down the right field line. The whole upper deck was shaking. Experienced a brief few minutes of chaos but all is fine now. The players continued like nothing happened. @SpecNews1SoCal pic.twitter.com/KGdqy8u8wV — Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) July 6, 2019

Unlike the National Basketball Association, which stopped Summer League play in Las Vegas, Nevada, during an earthquake Friday, the Dodgers and Padres continued as if nothing was happening. Eric Lauer even managed to throw a strike despite the disturbance.

The earthquake comes just one day after a 6.4 earthquake rattled Southern California, a temblor that was then the largest in nearly 20 years.

Ridgecrest is approximately 115 miles from Los Angeles.