The games at the Thomas & Mack Center were postponed until a later date.
The NBA Summer League contest between the New Orleans Pelicans and New York Knicks was stopped in the fourth quarter after an earthquake shook the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
The earthquake occurred at approximately 8:20 p.m. PT northeast of Ridgecrest, Calif.—234 miles east of Las Vegas—and was reported at a 6.9 magnitude.
Commentators noted that the floor was shifting beneath their feet, and the overhanging scoreboard was swaying side to side. Players were evacuated off the court as a result, and play was officially suspended.
There was a brief delay at #NBASummer League because of an earthquake. pic.twitter.com/yOecwOlrQC— ESPN (@espn) July 6, 2019
Knicks and Pelicans players are headed back to the locker rooms.— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 6, 2019
The #NBASummer League game was suspended after an earthquake. pic.twitter.com/rKW5Fj0bTZ
The Pelicans led the Knicks 80–74 with 7:53 left in the fourth quarter of what was a much-anticipated game featuring No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson and No. 3 selection RJ Barrett.
The earthquake comes just one day after a 6.4 earthquake rattled California, a temblor that was then the largest in nearly 20 years.
Following a lengthy delay, the games at the Thomas & Mack Center were eventually postponed until a later date.