The NBA Summer League contest between the New Orleans Pelicans and New York Knicks was stopped in the fourth quarter after an earthquake shook the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

The earthquake occurred at approximately 8:20 p.m. PT northeast of Ridgecrest, Calif.—234 miles east of Las Vegas—and was reported at a 6.9 magnitude.

Commentators noted that the floor was shifting beneath their feet, and the overhanging scoreboard was swaying side to side. Players were evacuated off the court as a result, and play was officially suspended.

There was a brief delay at #NBASummer League because of an earthquake. pic.twitter.com/yOecwOlrQC — ESPN (@espn) July 6, 2019

Knicks and Pelicans players are headed back to the locker rooms.



The #NBASummer League game was suspended after an earthquake. pic.twitter.com/rKW5Fj0bTZ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 6, 2019

The Pelicans led the Knicks 80–74 with 7:53 left in the fourth quarter of what was a much-anticipated game featuring No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson and No. 3 selection RJ Barrett.

The earthquake comes just one day after a 6.4 earthquake rattled California, a temblor that was then the largest in nearly 20 years.

Following a lengthy delay, the games at the Thomas & Mack Center were eventually postponed until a later date.