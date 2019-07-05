Watch: Earthquake Disrupts Knicks-Pelicans Summer League Game in Las Vegas

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The games at the Thomas & Mack Center were postponed until a later date. 

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
July 05, 2019

The NBA Summer League contest between the New Orleans Pelicans and New York Knicks was stopped in the fourth quarter after an earthquake shook the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

The earthquake occurred at approximately 8:20 p.m. PT northeast of Ridgecrest, Calif.—234 miles east of Las Vegas—and was reported at a 6.9 magnitude.

Commentators noted that the floor was shifting beneath their feet, and the overhanging scoreboard was swaying side to side. Players were evacuated off the court as a result, and play was officially suspended.

The Pelicans led the Knicks 80–74 with 7:53 left in the fourth quarter of what was a much-anticipated game featuring No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson and No. 3 selection RJ Barrett.

The earthquake comes just one day after a 6.4 earthquake rattled California, a temblor that was then the largest in nearly 20 years.

Following a lengthy delay, the games at the Thomas & Mack Center were eventually postponed until a later date

