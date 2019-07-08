Vladimir Guerrero Jr. vs. Matt Chapman: 8:39 p.m. ET

Guerrero Jr. hits 23 home runs before the bonus round.

Matt: GIVE ME 30!

He's been taking it easy in the regular season and saving his home runs for the Derby!

Emma: Man, it just gives me such joy to watch Vladito!

Matt: Welp. I was WAY to confident in Bregman. Can I get a mulligan?

Emma: Go for it

Matt: Give me Pete Alonso. He goes oppo well and has the power to get into the bonus round.

Emma: Our big beautiful boy!

Joc Pederson 21, Alex Bregman 16: 8:32 p.m. ET

Matt: Check that...

He might not qualify for the bonus time

But I still think he wins

Emma: Yeah, two minutes is a loooot of time left

Matt: Does Bregman beat Joc's 21?

Emma: I'll call YES. In bonus time, by one.

Matt: I don't think he's gonna need bonus time to do it.

Emma: Impressive total for a slow start there!

Emma: Here's a question: The ump in the shallow outfield. What's his deal? What is he tasked with doing here, exactly?

(cutting-edge stuff I know)

Matt: Good timeout for Joc. He was getting long with his swing. Now he's hitting them.

Emma: And we're off!

Predictions:

Emma Baccellieri: We live in a world dominated by home runs. There are more of them than ever before—MLB is on track to hit a record number for the second time in three years—prompting a near constant stream of theories about the potential role of the ball (juiced?), the players (stronger than ever?), and Statcast (launch angle!). But, amidst all this, tonight should be a respite from home runs as a symbol of the state of the modern game. Tonight, we get home runs for the sake of home runs, nothing more and nothing less. The Home Run Derby is not a place for discourse. It's a place for DINGERS. And, boy, should we get them—with real money on the line for the first time, too. My pick? With Christian Yelich out, I'm going Josh Bell, which, with any luck, will yield us some wonderful fanfiction:

If Josh Bell wins the #HRDerby then I will release the first page of my Star Wars/Harry Potter/Princess Bride crossover fan-fiction. Fingers crossed 🤞🏻 🤞🏻 — Trevor Williams (@MeLlamoTrevor) July 8, 2019

Matt Martell: This year's Home Run Derby field is the perfect representation of baseball's demographic in 2019: Only one player is older than 27—Cleveland first baseman Carlos Santana. But as Emma noted, this is no time for existential dread about the modern game. Tonight is a celebration of dingers. It's an ode to distances, excit velos and launch angles. It's an occasion to bask in the glory of dingers. Tonight, let's sit back and dig the long ball. As far as predictions go, I'm taking Alex Bregman. He's made it his mission to expand baseball's fanbase, and there are few better opportunities to grow the game than by putting on a show at the Derby.