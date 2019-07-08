Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Sets Home Run Derby Single-Round Record

By Charlotte Carroll
July 08, 2019

Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. broke the Home Run Derby record for most home runs in a single round, hitting 29 dingers in the first round Monday night. 

With the 29 homers, Guerrero passed Josh Hamilton, the previous holder of the record, who hit 28 home runs back in 2008. Guerrero then just missed breaking his own record in the second round, hitting 29 homers again. He went to a tiebreaker with Joc Pederson after Pederson hit 29 homers as well. 

The two went to a swing-off after they both hit eight homers in the tiebreaker. The first swing-off ended in a tie, but Guerrero held on to win the second swing-off and advance.

Guerrero faced Matt Chapman in the first round, and Chapman finished with 13 home runs. The Athletics third baseman was a late replacement for Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich, who is dealing with a back injury.

At 20, Guerrero is the youngest player ever to participate in the Derby.

This season, Guerrero has hit .249 with eight home runs and 25 RBIs through the break.

The 90th All-Star Game will be Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET. 

