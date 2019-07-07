Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman will replace Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich in the 2019 Home Run Derby, MLB announced Sunday.

Yelich, the reigning league MVP, is currently dealing with a back injury. The ailment forced Yelich to miss Milwaukee's game against the Pirates.

Matt Chapman will replace Christian Yelich (back injury) in tomorrow’s #HRDerby. pic.twitter.com/bTTe39EeWK — MLB (@MLB) July 7, 2019

Yelich has hit a league-leading 31 home runs through 82 games this season. He was slated to be the derby's No. 1 seed and face eighth-seeded Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the first round.

Chapman entered Sunday with 21 homers through 89 games. He was named to his first All-Star Game this year.