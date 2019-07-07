Matt Chapman Replaces Christian Yelich (Back) In 2019 Home Run Derby

Yelich entered Sunday with 31 home runs through 82 games this season.

By Kaelen Jones
July 07, 2019

Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman will replace Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich in the 2019 Home Run Derby, MLB announced Sunday.

Yelich, the reigning league MVP,  is currently dealing with a back injury. The ailment forced Yelich to miss Milwaukee's game against the Pirates.

Yelich has hit a league-leading 31 home runs through 82 games this season. He was slated to be the derby's No. 1 seed and face eighth-seeded Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the first round.

Chapman entered Sunday with 21 homers through 89 games. He was named to his first All-Star Game this year.

