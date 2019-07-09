The New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox are looking into the possibility of trading for New York Mets pitcher Zach Wheeler, reports SNY.

According to the report, the Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs are other possibilities for Wheeler, although a deal to any of the teams is not imminent.

Mets pitcher Jason Vargas and third baseman Todd Frazier are also on the block as the Mets, who are 13.5 games back in the NL East and appeared to have waived the white flag on the season.

The Mets finished the first half at 40–50, the second worst record in the National League.

Another Mets pitcher, Noah Syndergaard, is likely to be dealt during the offseason instead of the trade deadline at the end of the month.

The 29-year-old Wheeler has a 6-6 record this season with a 4.69 ERA in 19 starts for New York.